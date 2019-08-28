Members of Communications Workers of America Local 3911 are joining members across nine Southeastern states in returning to work today as the strike has ended.
The local union's 60-65 members were among 20,000 employees who had been striking against AT&T since Saturday. They were picketing locally at Cox Boulevard in Sheffield in front of an AT&T office.
"We are going back to work locally at 12 p.m.," Local 3911 spokesman Jeremy Lindsey said. "Everybody's returning to work."
Lindsey said the employees are proud of their accomplishments in the strike.
"We have made a difference," he said. "I feel like we're moving in the right direction."
The union had filed an unfair labor practice charge against AT&T with the National Labor Relations Board. At the time, the union issued a release stating the strike was called because AT&T was "not bargaining in good faith and not sending representatives to the bargaining table with the authority to make decisions."
The states that were involved included Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.