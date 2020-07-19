Local law enforcement officials say they are not encountering problems from the new statewide face mask requirement.
Gov. Kay Ivey's order went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday, with the governor's order carrying a penalty of $500 or jail time.
However, Ivey said the administration is not asking law enforcement to seek out people for not wearing face coverings. The goals, she said, is to educate the public.
Law enforcement officials in the Shoals said that is the direction they are taking, as well.
Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler said things have gone smoothly thus far.
"To my knowledge, so far everybody's complying to the extent that they're going to," Tyler said.
He said he has received good comments from officers about the carnival that has been going on in a Cox Creek Parkway parking lot.
"The feedback I received about the carnival is this group is trying hard, based on what the officers have seen," Tyler said Friday. "They are sanitizing rides after each use, telling people to maintain a 6-foot social distance, and have workers with backpacks walking around spraying some type of disinfectants."
He said he has been asked about a rumor that started on social media that Florence police were at Walmart on Friday writing tickets for people not wearing a mask. The chief said the officers instead were responding to a domestic call.
"If you see something on social media that we're writing tickets, that absolutely is not true," Tyler said. "We're not looking to do that."
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said his deputies have not encountered complaints from people about the order.
Singleton said his department received a couple of calls from people in businesses complaining about someone not wearing a mask. He said they did not send a deputy to the calls because the complaints did not come from the businesses.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said he hasn't received complaints.
"If we do, we're going to go give them a mask and remind them we are under order to wear them," Williamson said.
The sheriff did say he overheard someone at a local retail business suggest a person without a mask put one on.
Williamson said it's best not to get into confrontations with people who refuse to follow the governor's order, or an order established by a private business.
Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck and Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said they have had no calls about people not wearing masks since the order went into effect.
