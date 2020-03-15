Many local churches are taking to social media, or updating their websites to keep congregations informed on service changes due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Highland Baptist Church, Florence, is having services, but urges members to "use verbal greetings, fist bumps, friendly smiles, and waves instead of handshakes or hugs."
It also states anyone sick should stay home, and advises those in high-risk categories, such as older senior adults, infants and people with weakened immune systems, to stay home.
Children should be symptom and fever free for 24 hours before attending, which is the church's standard policy.
Grace Episcopal Church, Sheffield, and Trinity Episcopal Church, Florence, are not having services today, March 22 and March 29, according to messages for their churches.
Trinity's message added that it will offer prayer in the breezeway at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. today.
"At this point in time, we are working on a plan to provide worship opportunities online or in print on March 22 and 29," it stated.
Highland Park Baptist Church, Muscle Shoals, discussed measures it is taking, including use of disinfectant foggers twice a week in the preschool and kids' areas, as well as other common areas.
The church also has additional hand sanitizer locations.
"We will also not pass offering baskets in our services," the church wrote. "There will be baskets at each of the exits for you to drop your offering or Next Steps cards in at the conclusion of our services. Our online giving options will remain available.
"We are asking our greeters to open all doors so that no one has to touch door handles."
Cross Point Church of Christ, Florence, advises members to stay home if they are sick, and encourages those attending church to "share verbal greetings, friendly smiles and waves with others at our gatherings, rather than handshakes and hugs."
The church stated it is sanitizing surfaces that often are touched, such as doors, handles, tables and water fountains. Staff and volunteers are frequently washing their hands.
Cross Point also said it is changing communion distribution procedures and will give instructions during the service. It added all communion preparation volunteers wear gloves.
