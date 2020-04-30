Local clergy are in agreement that Gov. Kay Ivey's continued ban on group gatherings such as church services is the best approach for now.
"I'm very much in agreement with the governor," said Kobee Fitzgerald, lead pastor at Ekklesia Missionary Baptist Church in Sheffield. "This order is needed until we can more safely reopen in phases.
"Churches will have to develop a phase-in plan as well. There's no expectation on my part that the entire congregation will come back at once. It can't be that way."
Fitzgerald said that in the weeks since mid-March, people have learned "this is just a building and the people are the church."
For the past six weeks, Fitzgerald has been preaching to an empty auditorium, livestreaming his sermons to his congregation on Sundays. He also records a Wednesday night Bible study.
Fortunately, the process isn't new to his congregation.
"We've been streaming for the past three years for those who can't attend services, so this isn't anything new for us."
The Rev. Jay Wolf, who delivered the recommendation for churches Tuesday, said "reopening our places of worship will be a process, not an event."
Ivey said all aspects of the state's reopening will be revisited on May 15.
Colbert-Lauderdale Baptist Association Director Eddy Garner says there's no doubt that pastors, like parishioners, are anxious to get back in the routine of going to the church house for worship.
"But I also know that no one wants to say, "it (coronavirus spread) happened in our church."
"Everyone I've talked to is erring on the side of caution, with some doing drive-in church and others just sticking to virtual formats," Garner said. "I believe when churches open back up, older people, especially, will be very cautious. We have to be careful not to pressure people."
Garner said the reopening of churches is going to be a more difficult process that will require much thought.
"It will take a lot of creativity to get back safely, and most of our small groups will probably continue to be online for a while," he said. "I think people ultimately want to get back to fellowship with each other in person, as this social media concept has been a new experience for a lot of people."
Jacksonburg Church of Christ minister Austin Swinea said he's expecting churches to be one of the last sectors of society to open back up, and he thinks that's a wise approach.
"You're not going to keep Southerners from hugging and handshaking," he said. "We're definitely going to have to monitor interactions, and just make sure we're very vocal and clear about our new guidelines with sanitizing and continued social distancing.
"I think churchgoers could be hesitant about coming back immediately, especially if they feel like we're jumping the gun."
Swinea said he and his elders will reassess their plans after the governor updates the state's situation on May 15.
"This has certainly made ministry different than any other time in my life," he said.
