A BIT OF CHRISTMAS MAGIC: Florence Federal Credit Union was transformed into a Winter Wonderland during the recent holidays to provide local families with the opportunity to have their pictures taken with Santa for free. Lines spilled out onto the front lawn and children smiled with Christmas cheer from ear to ear. “We wanted to do something to give back this year,” said Marketing Director Gwen Schajatovic, “We thought: ‘What can we offer families that isn’t covered by food pantries or toy drives?’ That’s how we came up with the idea to offer a bit of Christmas magic for our local Shoals area families.”
Local Credit Union Spreads Christmas Cheer to Community
