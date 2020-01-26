Melissa Driskell said it's a difficult experience to describe.
"It is a weird feeling," said Driskell, associate professor of geology at the University of North Alabama. "There's really nothing like it."
Ibrahim Çemen said there is a helpless feeling when going through it.
"You feel like the ground below your feet is going away," said Cemen, a geology professor at the University of Alabama. "It's almost like there's going to be a break in the ground and you're going to fall into it."
The professors are talking about what they went through when they experienced a phenomenon that is among specific areas in their field of work: earthquakes.
Driskell experienced a 5-magnitude one.
"It woke me up," she said. "The bed was shaking back and forth."
While he was not at the epicenter, Cemen felt some shaking from a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in 1999 that killed 20,000 people in his native Turkey.
"I was on sabbatical and we felt it," he said. "We did a lot of geological work on that earthquake. When I was growing up I experienced some of the earthquakes, as well."
For both professors, those were much more impactful experiences than the one Shoals residents had on Jan. 17 when a 2.3-magnitude earthquake hit the Ford City community near the intersection of River Road and Lime Kiln Road.
In fact, few people even felt it.
Driskell said the U.S. Geological Survey's website has a place called "Did you feel it?" where people can report feeling earthquakes, and only four people reported the one on Jan. 17.
While the Shoals does not seem like a typical place for an earthquake, the USGS website lists 25 recorded earthquakes in the Shoals. Most were so subtle that few if anyone felt them.
The New Madrid Fault Line, which is centered near the Arkansas-Tennessee-Missouri line, is the closed fault line to the Shoals, but Driskell said that did not cause the Jan. 17 quake.
"This one is just kind of an isolated earthquake," she said. "The New Madrid is much further west and north. It was probably caused by some old geologic activity, and if there's enough stress built up, it will release."
In fact, she said most earthquakes east of the Rockies are isolated.
She said it is difficult to feel a 2.3-magnitude earthquake.
"Usually you can only feel those kinds in really special circumstances," Driskell said.
Cemen said 2-2.5-magnitude earthquakes are common.
"That doesn't mean necessarily that it's leading up to a bigger earthquake," he said.
Cemen describes an earthquake as a "shifting" below the ground.
"But then there's displacement of the surface," he said. "Depending on what type of earthquake, there's also opening in the ground."
