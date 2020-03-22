FLORENCE — It's true that it takes a village to accomplish a larger purpose and sometimes the villagers are total strangers.
For Christina Lonzo, a resident of Montreat Apartments retirement community, March 14 was a day she won't forget.
While on her daily walk, she spotted what she described as "a little ball of fur lying face down in a ditch" alongside Darby Drive.
A lifelong animal lover, she moved closer to check it out. She determined it was a small dog, but didn't know if it was dead or alive.
"Before I knew it, I'd just climbed down in that ditch and lifted its head and it was the most precious little dog and it was breathing," she said. "I don't know how I managed to get out of that ditch but I did and went straight to the Foodland grocery store to try to get her some food."
Having no money with her, she said she desperately approached the first person she saw coming out of the store, asking him to please get the dog some food. He gladly obliged and the frail dog, a silky by breed, ate outside the store.
Then came another shopper into the store, Florence resident Janet Port. Port commented to Lonzo, "what a sweet little dog."
Lonzo, in desperation, shared with the woman she'd just met how she came by the aged dog and asked Port if she would drive her to the animal shelter. She said the dog had perked up a bit after eating.
Port loaded Lonzo and the dog that Lonzo had named Bella into her vehicle and drove to the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services facility.
They were met by the intake officer, Chris Wilson, who could tell the dog was a family pet. He provided her with shots and prepared paperwork for Port, who'd decided to foster "Bella" while searching for her owner.
Lonzo went with Port to help her get the dog settled.
Later that evening, Port decided to take the dog to the emergency veterinarian clinic to have her checked out for any illness.
She wasn't ill, but she was old, the veterinarian said, and her normal 10-pound body was considerably lighter. It was undetermined at the time how long she'd been lost, or in the ditch.
Port shared the story and a photo of "Bella" on Facebook. She got back two responses, and one was from someone who knew the dog and her owners.
The rescued dog belonged to Tom and Lelia Wissert, who live near where she was found. As it turns out, the 16-year-old is named Belle.
When Tom called Port to claim Belle, Port had him describe the dog.
Port said his description was, "she can't see, she can't hear and she's really old."
Port knew she'd found the owner and in fact, when Tom showed up to get her, "she snuggled up in his arms like she was home."
Lelia Wissert said Belle had run off on the Thursday evening before she was found on Saturday. She'd apparently been scared by the storm.
"We let her out to do her business like always and then she was gone," Lelia Wissert said. "I posted on an app and we looked all around and called the animal shelter, but nothing."
Wissert said Belle has cataracts and is deaf but she knows the lay of her surroundings and never wanders. But that day she did.
"I have six grandchildren who were just devastated," Lelia Wissert said. "She's a fixture around here and we're so grateful to all these people who helped her."
Port said Lonzo is the real hero in her determination to save a struggling animal.
"She just had such a heart for Belle and we're all glad she acted on her instincts," Port said. "She definitely saved her life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.