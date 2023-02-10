FLORENCE — Authorities said a man who has been missing for nearly two months may be somewhere in Florence — possibly downtown.
Tommy Mcarthur Pruitt Jr. was last seen on Dec. 15, 2022, said Lt. James DiStephano of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
He was reported missing on Monday, DiStephano said.
Pruitt left his residence on foot near Alabama Highway 17 at the state line and has not been seen since, authorities said.
Pruitt was wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeve shirt and possibly a camouflage jacket.
Pruitt, 51, is 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds, according to a description on a missing-person flyer. He has blue eyes and blond or strawberry hair.
DiStephano said Thursday his department has received some information on possible sightings this week.
"We've had several tips in the last two days from people who have seen him around downtown Florence," he said. "We're still trying to follow up on those and still trying to track him down. We feel like he's somewhere here in Florence."
DiStephano said authorities have no reason to suspect any foul play in the matter.
He said Pruitt has mental health challenges and has gone missing in the past, but it has been a long period of time in this case.
DiStefano said if anyone thinks they have seen Pruitt, call DiStefano at 256-760-5734 or call 911.
He said if you see Pruitt or think you see him, call immediately, so authorities can have a better chance of reaching him immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.