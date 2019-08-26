FLORENCE — While heavy rains were raging outside Sunday afternoon, three local musicians were bringing sunshine through music to Glenwood Nursing Home.
Justus Storm Montgomery, Steve Bigbee and Cole Nichols played keyboard and guitar for residents throughout the afternoon.
The three teamed up to provide entertainment for residents in hopes of inspiring other area musicians to follow suit in volunteering their time to nursing facilities, many of which have little or no budget for entertainment.
