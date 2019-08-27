SHEFFIELD — Members of the local chapter of the Communications Workers of America are among 20,000 employees striking against AT&T across nine Southeastern states.
The union, which filed an unfair labor practice charge against AT&T with the National Labor Relations Board, began striking Saturday.
A release from the union states the strike was called because AT&T was "not bargaining in good faith and not sending representatives to the bargaining table with the authority to make decisions."
Jeremy Lindsey of Local 3911 said some 60 to 65 employees in this area have been striking since Saturday, and intend to continue today.
"We've also had other people, such as family and friends, show up to show support," Lindsey said. "We're seeing tons of support. People are stopping by bringing us donuts, pizza and water, and these are complete strangers. It absolutely touches our hearts. We love every single one of them for it."
Technicians, customer service representatives and workers who install, maintain and support residential and business wireline telecommunications networks are among the 20,000 on strike, the union release states. They are located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
The release states charges have been filed in Florida that claim AT&T has been disciplining members for wearing union memorabilia and participating in union activities.
AT&T spokesman Marty Richter emailed a statement Monday to the TimesDaily that reads: "A strike is in no one's best interest. We remain ready to sit down with union leaders to negotiate a new, improved contract for our employees."
The statement adds that AT&T disagrees with the union's claims against the company.
"Our bargaining team is negotiating this contract with CWA leaders in the same way we have successfully done with dozens of other CWA contracts over the years," the statement reads. "We listen, engage in substantive discussions and share proposals back and forth until we reach agreement.
"That's why we're surprised and disappointed that union leaders would call for a strike at this point in the negotiations, particularly when we're offering terms that would help our employees — some of whom average from $121,000 to $134,000 in total compensation — be even better off. We're prepared for a strike and will continue working hard to serve our customers."
Richter said 20 agreements have been reached between the company and union members since 2017, including five late in June and early in July.
He said fewer than 8 percent of AT&T workers are covered in the Southeast contract.
