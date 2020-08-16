FLORENCE — A show featuring a local physician's artwork is at the Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts today, and proceeds from the show will go to the art center.
The display, titled "The Shape of Joy: New Paintings From Dr. Hisham Ba’albaki," is from 1 to 3 p.m. at the art center, officials said.
Ba’albaki, a cardiologist, is a self-taught artist whose work is abstract, dynamic and expressive, according to a release from the art center.
He prefers acrylic paint. “It lends itself to experimentation, mixed media, layering, paint transfer and gel printing techniques to name a few.”
Ba'albaki also uses heavy texturing and the use of forceful mark making on relativity large surfaces, using a palette that usually is bright and limited, according to the release.
“Having spent my teens and twenties in Lebanon during its civil war, other than dabbling with photography, interest in art was never on the radar," Ba'albaki said. "Pursuit of higher education followed by an all-consuming career placed my 'right brain' in a hiatus for another 30 years."
He said that changed as he started developing an appreciation of art.
"It wasn’t until my mid-50s that I started appreciating art and working with wood and currently with paint," Ba'albaki said. "While my paintings are non-representational and intuitive, they do lend themselves to varied and personal interpretation. My main interest is an enjoyable creative process.”
