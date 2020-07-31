School district officials across the Shoals say they weren't surprised when Gov. Kay Ivey extended her face mask mandate through August, but not all of them interpreted her words as a firm directive that masks must be worn at school.
Ivey announced on Wednesday the mandatory mask order for Alabama public schools with a provision that all students in grades second and up wear a face covering.
Shoals school superintendents discussed how they will implement the mask order to their faculty, staff and students.
Colbert County Superintendent Gale Satchel said when Colbert students return to class Aug. 24, masks will be strongly encouraged but not required.
Quoting directly from the text of Ivey's speech, Satchel reiterated Ivey's statement that students and employees will be required to wear a mask "whenever practical, from second grade through college."
Satchel said she believes her district is following the governor's edict.
"Masks are one way to flatten the curve, but I also know there are kids and adults who can't wear them for one reason or another," Satchel said. "It's just not reasonable for all kids to wear masks. I don't want to force a young person to put on a mask and cause anxiety when it isn't necessary."
Satchel said the district has masks and will distribute them to students who want them. The district has even purchased lanyards for the students to hold the masks when not in use.
"We've had more parents contact us regarding Ivey's comments saying their kids will go remote because they think she's requiring it," Satchel said. "They've expressed concerns that their children can't breathe well in them, and that it takes away their freedoms and rights."
Satchel said her personal preference would have been for a virtual school start, statewide, for a set number of weeks and then all schools start together at a later date.
"Gov. Ivey didn't call and ask my opinion, so we're going with what she said," she said.
Sheffield's Keith Davis said he's ready with masks for his district's re-opening on Aug. 17. He said he was prepared to use them whether the governor ordered them or not.
He said he has purchased disposable masks to supplement the three washable masks (per student) that the Alabama Department of Public Health will issue.
"We knew we'd have situations where kids would need masks, whether they were mandated or not, because there are occasions when social distancing is difficult, if not impossible," Davis said.
"I'd say the majority of superintendents want to see their students wearing masks, so the mandate went right along with our thoughts."
Florence Superintendent Jimmy Shaw said his district will comply with the mandate, which he interprets as masks being required. Florence students return on Aug. 20.
"I didn't take it as optional at all," he said of the governor's order. "It means in school or on a bus."
Tuscumbia Superintendent Darryl Aikerson said he'll follow the governor's order with mask wearing required system wide.
"We not only have responsibility for our students, but to our faculty and staff and the city of Tuscumbia," he said. "We're going to be open for business Aug. 20 for full instruction, and we'll do that responsibly in compliance with her order."
He said he believes her terminology of "whenever practical" refers to students with special needs or challenges that preclude their ability to wear one.
Muscle Shoals Superintendent Chad Holden said he didn't question the mandate, but believes it will require some education on the parts of students, especially the youngest ones.
"We're going to be practical with it and not expect kids to have them on for seven hours a day," he said. "There will be breaks when they're outside or far apart and (they) can be without them for short periods."
Holden said he was already thinking masks would be necessary, even before the governor's announcement.
"We'd put in our plan for every student to have a mask, just to have access to it for certain situations when it was necessary," he said.
John Mansell, whose job includes safety coordination for Lauderdale County schools, said he, too, believes it to be best practice for students and employees to wear masks.
Lauderdale students return Aug. 17.
He said his district will provide masks at every school, over and above what the state issues.
Some Muscle Shoals High School band members said wearing the masks daily for band camp this week has helped them acclimate to what will become their new normal — at least for a while.
"I was a little disappointed to learn we were going to have to wear them at school, but if it needs to be done for the greater good, then I'm OK with it," senior Lauren Vance said. "But it's not fun."
Abbey McCrary, a junior, said she acclimated quickly to wearing the mask.
"If it's doing anything at all to keep from spreading this virus, then, of course, I'm OK wearing it, even at school all day," she said.
Connor Baggette, a senior at Muscle Shoals, agreed. He said that while he's fine with wearing the mask, he fully expects some contention among other students once school starts.
Band director David Waters said the special attention paid to social distancing and mask-wearing during this week's band camp has given him some insights into what the school year might be like.
"What I've noticed is that these masks seem a little prohibitive in that the kids aren't talking much with them on," he said with a laugh. "I've had to take them outside several times and tell them to spread out and smile, and that they can indeed talk through their masks."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.