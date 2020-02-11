Colbert and Lauderdale County schools will open two hours late today due to high water in some areas, officials say.
Colbert school officials said breakfast will be served.
Mars Hill Bible School will also open later with elementary through high school starting at 10 a.m. and preschool at 9:30 a.m.
