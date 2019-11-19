Inmates convicted in separate northwest Alabama cases involving the rape of a minor are up for parole this week, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
A release from the bureau states Jory Scott Wood is set for parole consideration today. He was sentenced three years in prison in 2005 following his conviction for second-degree rape involving a 13-year-old girl.
Since that time, Wood has been convicted four times for violating the sex offender notification law. Those violations involved Colbert, Lauderdale and Franklin counties, according to the bureau.
On Wednesday, the parole board will consider Tanya Lynn Wington's request for parole.
In December 2016, Wiginton was sentenced to seven years in prison on a conviction of second-degree rape. The sentence was split to time served and she was placed on probation. She had served two years in jail at the time.
Wiginton was indicted in April 2016 on 10 counts of second-degree rape. She pleaded guilty to one count, according to court records.
She was placed back into custody in 2018 because she failed to register and did not let her probation officer know where she was living, authorities said.
Wiginton was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy who was a family friend. Investigators said the relationship allegedly had been going on for about three months.
Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said his department began an investigation after they were notified by the Franklin County Department of Human Resources.
Franklin County District Attorney Joey Rushing said Monday they intended to fax a protest letter to the bureau.
"When you talk about sex offenders, they are some of the most dangerous of all the criminals as far as re offending, so we're very concerned when one of them comes up for parole, and definitely are opposed," Rushing said.
