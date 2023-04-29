TUSCUMBIA — After a lengthy delay, District 6 Commissioner David Isom can finally tell his constituents in western Colbert County the county has finally been awarded a grant to make numerous improvements to Rose Trail Park.
On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the county will receive $250,000 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Land and Water Conservation funds are provided by the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service.
The grant had been previously approved, but the expiration of the Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan stalled the release of funds for the Rose Trail grant and others across the state.
"We've been waiting for it for a while," Isom said Friday. "I'm just glad to see it come through."
The money will be used to construct a new restroom/shower facility, to renovate an existing restroom/shower building, to level campsites, replace picnic tables and make other upgrades to the park, which was built in the 1970s.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the county had set aside $250,000 to match the grant but is researching if they can use American Rescue Act funds for the matching portion.
"Our inclination is to pay the match with ARPA money, if we can," Creekmore said. "On some federal projects, you can do that."
If not, the commission has budgeted sufficient matching funds for the project.
Creekmore said the work in the park will likely not begin until later in the year when the park begins to see fewer visitors. The portion of the park being improved will be closed to visitors.
"Hopefully, we can get through the end of camping season and get some construction work going down there," Isom said.
Creekmore said most of the improvements can be completed through the winter months.
Commission Chairman Tommy Barnes said the grant award is good news for the county.
"As chairman of the Colbert County Commission, I along with all the commissioners want to thank Gov. Kay Ivy and ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell for our selection to be granted money to improve both Rose Trail and Alloys Park," Barnes said.
The county commission must approve a resolution that will be sent to ADECA in Montgomery to confirm its intention to provide the $250,000 match.
Grant documents indicate the project must be completed by September 2024.
"These projects increase the opportunities for Alabamians to get out and enjoy the great outdoors," Ivey said in a news release. "I am pleased that these grants will enhance recreational areas that not only provide a great place to get some exercise, but also create treasured family memories that last a lifetime. I urge every Alabamian to visit and enjoy your local park."
Ivey announced that nearly $1.8 million of Land and Ware Conservation money was being released to make improvements at eight parks around the state.
The county has also received a $250,000 grant from the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) for the expansion of the campground at Colbert Alloys Park in eastern Colbert County.
Creekmore said that work will likely commence later this year.
It involves the construction of 20 new campsites.
