Here is a look at the egg hunts scheduled between today and Easter Sunday next week:
Today
• Hendrix Chapel Church of Christ (Lauderdale Road 8) Easter Egg Hunt 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Lunch and the egg hunt will follow on the church grounds. All ages are welcome. Bring a covered dish and lawn chairs.
• Cowboy Church of Franklin County (25100 Hwy 24, Russellville) will have an Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be rodeo-style games and candy prizes. Lunch will be at noon followed by the huge egg hunt after in the arena.
Sunday
• Hampton Heights Baptist Church’s Community Egg Hunt will be at 1 p.m. at the big pavilion at Spring Park in Tuscumbia.
• Tuscumbia First Methodist Church will have a community glow egg hunt at 6 p.m. for children up to fifth grade. Illusionist David Laflin will have a show in the Family Life Center followed by the egg hunt as it gets dark.
Monday
• A community egg hunt will be held at 5:30 p.m. on the turf field at the University of North Alabama. There will be at least 3,000 eggs, a bouncy house, games and music.
Wednesday
• First Baptist Church of Tuscumbia (203 N. Dickson St.) will host an Easter Egg hunt at 5:30 p.m. There will be hot dogs, chips and cookies in addition to the egg hunt.
April 8
• Waterloo Community Easter Egg hunt at noon on the Trail of Tears Field.
• Community Easter Egg hunt presented by Crossroads Community Outreach will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Lewis Field in west Florence. There will be fun activities, food and prizes.
• Town of St. Florian’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be at 11 a.m. in St. Florian Park. There will be free food and snacks.
• Santa invited the Easter Bunny to SantaLand in Rogersville. Kids can enjoy free candy and eggs, while mom and dad can enjoy some free popcorn. Photos can be made with the Easter Bunny. Donations will be accepted and appreciated to be used toward the purchase of Easter baskets for area needy kids. This is a drive-thru unless you plan to do photos with the Easter Bunny.
• Launch Point Church of Tuscumbia will have an Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
• First Baptist Church of Rogersville will host Easter in the Park at 4 p.m. in the Rogersville Recreation Park. There will be food, crafts, games, prizes and an egg hunt.
• Woodmont Baptist Church will host an Easter Egg Hunt for children toddler age up to sixth grade starting at 10 a.m. at Shoals Christian School. The free egg hunts are broken into the following categories: toddlers, 3- to 4-year-olds, kindergarten; 1st and 2nd grades; 3rd through 6th grades. There will be inflatables, hot dogs and games.
• Florence-Decatur AME Church Ministerial Alliance will host an Easter Egg Hunt most of the day. Entry is free from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Veterans Park in Florence at Shelter 4 & 5 on Don Michael Drive. Lunch will be from noon until 3 p.m. There will be food, music, games and the egg hunt.
• Joe Wheeler State Park in Rogersville will host Easter Egg Hunts from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in the Day Use Area. Ages 0-3’s egg hunt will be 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the grass area across from Pavilion #1. Ages 4-7’s hunt will be 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the playground/soccer field area, and ages 8-12’s hunt will be 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. near Pavilion #3 and the big hillside. There will be regular fees to enter the park.
Easter
• Greenhill United Pentecostal Church (291 Haygood Circle, Killen) will hold an egg hunt immediately following its 10 a.m. service for children ages 1 to 12.
If you know of an egg hunt in the Shoals to include in this calendar, email kevin.taylor@timesdaily.com
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.