FLORENCE — Just in time for Valentine's Day weekend, the Historic Zodiac Playhouse hosts an event titled, "Love, Or Something Like It."
Through a series if vignettes based on true stories, the event takes a comical look at love and dating.
The cast includes Terry Snyder, Joyce Liles, Stephanie Daniel, Eric Hanback, Sarah Horne, Maggie Fowler, Dylan Bales and Tammy West. It is directed by Amanda Perry.
It is recommended for ages 17 and older due to adult content.
The performances are 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday. The Zodiac is at 416 N. Court St.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students, $12 each for adults groups of at least 10, and $10 each for student groups of at least 10, including chaperones.
