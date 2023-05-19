TUSCUMBIA — Michael and Emily Ivey are sharing an important message, shrub-style, for all to see.
The couple's shrubs, lush green holly bushes lining the edge of their yard, spell the word "Love."
Just to the left of the "L" sits a wrought iron sign bearing the words, "All You Need Is."
"I had that custom made, just to add a little special touch," Emily Ivey said.
The historic Almon House, as it is known, is located at 201 North Almon Ave., across from the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art in the Commons area of the city.
The picturesque home is framed by the shrubs that bear the message of love year-round.
The Iveys moved to Tuscumbia six years ago from south Alabama.
Emily Ivey said the message bearing shrubs are universal in their appeal.
"They're definitely a conversation piece," she said. "Now, in this societal climate this reminder to love others is very much needed."
She admits that she finds it humorous that the shrubs have become somewhat of a Tuscumbia landmark.
There have been greeting cards made bearing the shrubs' image, websites featuring them, and the city's 2022 Christmas ornament is the Almon House image including the shrubs.
The shrubs are also the backdrop for countless photos, including more prom photo shoots than she can count.
"It makes me so happy that people enjoy them, and my hope is always that someone will notice them and be encouraged given the condition of the world we live in now," Emily said.
She insists that the shrubs are easy to care for, squared letters allowing for easy trimming. On average they're trimmed twice a week in the spring and summer.
It isn't uncommon for passersby to engage the Iveys in conversation about the shrubs, and some have even knocked on their door to inquire about them.
On Thursday morning as Emily was working in the yard, two neighbors walked by, stopping to admire the shrubs that they said have been a bright spot in their lives.
Brandon Staggs and Manny Garcia, who live nearby, stopped to chat with Emily, introducing themselves as longtime admirers of the artful shrubs.
"We've walked by here a million times, and I always wondered who did this," Staggs said of the shrubbery.
He explained that he and Garcia had lived in the New England area where they often saw unique and artfully crafted shrubbery.
"You just don't see it in the South, so it's very special to us. We always stop to just enjoy, message and all, as we pass by," Staggs said. "It's a message that's very much needed now."
Staggs said he loves the shrubs so much that a photo of them is his Facebook cover shot.
He said they even brought cheeriness during the height of the COVID pandemic.
"When you couldn't really get out and go anywhere, we'd go for walks a lot and we'd always stop here just to take it in. There's something almost therapeutic about these shrubs."
Emily Ivey said she could have never guessed that such a small gesture could bring such joy to so many people.
"They're a lot of fun and it takes little effort on our part to make a lot of people happy."
