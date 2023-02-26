centerpiece top story Low bids submitted for replacement of I-65 welcome center By Russ Corey Staff Writer Feb 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The Saturn 1B rocket, shown here in January at the I-65 Alabama welcome center just south of the Tennessee state line, has an uncertain future amid continuing deterioration. [PAUL GATTIS/AL.COM/TNS] Paul Gattis The U.S. Space and Rocket Center donated the Saturn 1B rocket, 168 feet high and 22 feet in diameter, for the I-65 welcome center in 1979. [PAUL GATTIS/AL.COM/TNS] Paul Gattis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FLORENCE — A Huntsville construction company has submitted the low bid to replace the Alabama welcome center on Interstate 65 North that was known for its iconic Saturn 1B rocket.Consolidated Construction Co. of Alabama submitted a bid of $7,963,000.B.H. Craig Construction Company Inc. of Florence bid $8,429,000 while Brad Slater Construction of Leoma, Tennessee.The bids will now be reviewed by engineers at the Alabama Department of Transportation's central office in Montgomery.According to the Transportation Department's website, the low bid falls outside the department's bracket estimate of $4,851,000 to $5,929,000.Judd Young, the pre-construction engineer in the Transportation Department's North Region/Tuscumbia Area Office, said it usually takes about 60 days for bids to be reviewed.He said the bid is for building a new welcome center to replace the one being torn down. He said a separate project addressed the ramps and parking areas at the center.Young said there is work already going on at the site.According to the project information on the Transportation Department website, the project includes a May 24, 2024, completion date.The fate of the rocket has yet to be determined. 