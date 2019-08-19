The LST-325 is scheduled to travel through the Shoals this afternoon on its way to Decatur.
Volunteers aboard the World War II ship said it is making its way along the Tennessee River toward Decatur and likely would pass through the Shoals sometime around 6:45 to 7 p.m.
According to its history on its website, LST-325 was commissioned on Feb. 1, 1943, and served in the European Theater. It was part of the invasion forces at Sicily, as well as Normandy, France, for D-Day. There were 171 U.S. LSTs (Landing Ship Tank) during that operation.
The LST-325 is the only WWII-configured ship still in operation. Housed at Evansville, Indiana, the ship goes on tour during the summer.
