FLORENCE — Wednesday night's Alabama-Auburn basketball game had everything in place for tip off.
The players, fans, coaches and officials all were ready to get the game going. However, they needed a basketball.
That's where Luke Reaves came in.
The 10-year-old Florence resident walked onto midcourt at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa and casually tossed the basketball to a waiting referee as part of the pre-game ceremonies.
For Luke, it was a thrilling moment, made possible by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The Forest Hills Elementary School fourth-grader has post transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, which is associated with a heart transplant he received when he was 18 months old.
Today, he is doing well and still beaming from Wednesday night's experience when he got to be the centerpiece of the game, even though it was some 20 minutes before tipoff.
"He is still was on Cloud 9," his mother, Emily Reaves, said. "He had the best time getting to go out there. It was a quick moment but it was so sweet.
"I was surprised how comfortable he was down there. He got to walk around the court and see all the players warm up. The biggest thing he loved was seeing them warm up. He thought that was really cool. We got to stand inside a hallway and a couple of players high-fived him as they were walking out, and I thought that was really sweet."
Jason and Emily Reaves escorted their son to the game and then had a late-night drive home, so Emily said she had decided to let Luke be late for school Thursday.
Luke had other ideas. He wanted to go to school and share his experience.
"He was mad at me when he found out he was going to be late," she said, laughing.
Emily said Luke has been through so much in his young life, and Make A Wish is a tremendous comfort and reward for children.
Barkley Chevrolet in Tuscaloosa contributes tickets to basketball games through Make A Wish, and when one of the north Alabama Make A Wish representatives found out about the tickets to Wednesday's game, she immediately thought of Luke.
This was not the first time Make A Wish came through for Luke, who also is a big science fan. His first wish was to visit the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona. They did that in October, and also toured the Grand Canyon while they were out west.
