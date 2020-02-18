The deadline to register to vote in Alabama's March 3 primary has passed, but there's still a great deal of information to be gleaned from the League of Women Voters' updated online candidate guide.
The League of Women Voters of Alabama (LWVAL) recently posted the updated, online nonpartisan election resource, one of the state's most thorough guides.
Designed as a one-stop-shop for 2020 voter information, the website is available at VOTE411.org.
Information for the upcoming primary includes polling places, voting hours and statewide candidate information, including direct responses by candidates to issue-related questions.
Voters will also find information about the constitutional amendment referendum on the ballot.
Alabama residents may also check their voter registration status on the website, although Monday was the last day to register.
League President Barbara Caddell said in a recent release that the organization encourages all residents of Alabama, ages 18 years of age and older, to get prepared for the March 3 primary by learning as much as they can about the candidates.
"Voting is the one time when all citizens have an equal say in standing up for the issues and priorities that matter most to us and our community," Caddell said, adding that the updated online resource is a good preparation tool for the upcoming primary.
