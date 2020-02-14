FLORENCE — The Coca-Cola machine on the main floor of the GUC is getting a lot of attention from University of North Alabama students today.
It's also getting a lot of hugs.
Coca-Cola is running a Valentine's Day promotion with a soda machine emblazoned with the words "Hug Me." Every time a student hugs it, the machine dispenses a free 12-ounce Coke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.