The U.S. Geological Survey indicated Colbert County experienced a small earthquake Thursday night.
According to the service website, a 2.3-magnitude earthquake occurred at 03:03:58 Universal Time, which is 9:03 p.m. local time.
A map on the website zeroes in on an area in the Ford City community near the intersection of River Road and Lime Kiln Road.
Michael David Smith, director of the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, said he was aware of the report but had received no calls from residents about feeling an earthquake.
The Shoals is near the New Madrid fault line, which is centered near the Tennessee-Arkansas line.
