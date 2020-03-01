MUSCLE SHOALS — Authorities said they have taken a major local drug dealer off the streets following an operation involving numerous local agencies.
Derrick Lamont Bean, 42, was arrested last week on felony charges of trafficking methamphetamine and first-degree possession of marijuana, said Curtis Burns, director of the Colbert County Drug Task Force.
Bean was taken to the Colbert County Jail, where a hold was placed on him because he was on probation from two felony drug offenses in Tennessee, Burns said.
He said Tennessee authorities would pick up Bean and return him to Tennessee to complete his sentence there.
Bean's local case likely will be presented to a Colbert County grand jury.
In addition, Bean has a drug charge connected to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Drug Task Force case a few months ago, Burns said. In that case, he was reportedly caught with 2.2 pounds of the ICE form of meth.
Burns said authorities arrested Bean on Thursday following a traffic stop. He gave them consent to search a room at a local hotel, where they found 1.5 ounces of ICE.
Burns said Muscle Shoals police and Colbert County Drug Task Force officials have received information from the public that helped in this case, including activity at Bean's Grand Avenue residence.
"He is a major dealer," he said. "We and Muscle Shoals police have received a lot of complaints about him."
The arrest came from a joint effort of drug task forces in Colbert, Lauderdale and Lawrence counties, as well as the ALEA Region E Drug Task Force and Muscle Shoals police, Burns said.
