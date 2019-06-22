FLORENCE — Musicians and other artisans are featured today at Local Makers and Music Day.
The event at the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism office at McFarland Park showcases the area's artistic and cultural flair.
Makers and Music takes place inside and outside the office. It includes a Tribute to Eddie Hinton at 11 a.m. and a panel discussion on the Women of Muscle Shoals Music at 2 p.m.
The free event begins at 10 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. with arts and crafts throughout the day. The schedule includes:
10 a.m. — Music by Mattie Stembridge
11 a.m. — Tribute to Eddie Hinton Panel, featuring David Hood, Dick Cooper and Jimmy Johnson. The event is at the Gallery inside the tourism office.
Noon — Music by the Outlaw Apostles
2 p.m. — Woman of Muscle Shoals Music Panel, featuring Charlene Montgomery, Annette Harmon and Jan Grant Gullett, at the Gallery
3 p.m. — Music by Katlyn Barnes
