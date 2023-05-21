When Dylan Johnson and Wesley Hendon opened For the Record Music Hall in Florence, they hoped to leave their mark on the local music scene, and make some positive changes in the industry for artists and consumers.
“We want to highlight artists for what they write and who they are,” Johnson, who has been a longtime touring musician himself, said. “We just wish to help people, and we try to do everything we can to give them a great experience. You know, an artist should understand that their art is precious. It’s worth the time and hard work.”
One of the ways he and Hendon said they’re trying to change the industry is by paying bands and performers a fair wage for their time. Anytime guests pay a cover at For the Record, it’s because a live band will be playing on the big stage.
Hendon said the venue doesn’t take a cut from those proceeds.
“We pay the bands what they deserve to be paid. If 50 people show up, they’re getting paid for people showing up,” he said.
“You’ll find that a lot of these bands don’t want the money; they need the money,” added Johnson. “They’re happy to show up and pay for 10 people. They just need to cover their costs.”
Johnson — a member of the rock band, Yes, Trespassing — has performed with a number of groups and artists for a little over a decade and said he’s experienced “paying the dues” firsthand.
It wasn’t unusual for money to come out of his own pocket to be able to go on tour.
“It’s not an issue we’re going to fix in one year, or even by ourselves, but this definitely is an issue that the community could come together and help with,” he said.
He and Hendon said their dream isn’t just about benefiting area performers who may be getting their start, or just trying to make ends meet as they pursue their own dreams. For the Record is equally focused on bringing its audiences memorable shows.
“We don’t book cover bands,” Hendon said. “You know if you’re showing up, you’re getting original music, and it’s music you may have never heard or might never hear again. It’s not that we oppose cover bands. They’re fun, and people like hearing songs that they are familiar with. We want to highlight artists for who they are, and we want to give them a platform.”
The two business partners said they encourage guests to come out, especially if they’re unfamiliar with the band lineup on any given Friday or Saturday night. For the Record has hosted artists across genres from Blues and rock to country and Americana to rap or funk.
“I’ve seen a lot of bands live, but I’ve seen more bands at our venue in the last three months that have made an impression on me than I have in the past 10 years,” Johnson said.
“We try to put on the best show possible. We have full production and lights — not necessarily over the top, but we want to put on shows that people will never forget.”
Johnson shouted out artists that have performed unforgettable shows at For the Record since the venue opened on Jan. 13, including Okay Kenedi, Bold Bloom and Dos Fuegos.
“If you see Dos Fuegos’ name appear on any of our events, you need to be there for it,” Johnson said. “Bold Bloom always puts on a phenomenal show. Those are the ones you do not want to miss.”
For the Record hosts live shows on the big stage every Friday and Saturday night and sometimes through the week. Hendon said the venue has booked at least 30 bands every night for 10 days across the annual Handy Festival week.
When a live band isn’t performing, the venue holds other events and themed nights through the week, like open mic night every Tuesday, karaoke, Sunday Jazz nights, and singer/songwriter showcases every other Wednesday.
Hendon and Johnson, who have been close friends since they each joined middle school drumline, said they took inspiration from some of the music venues of their hometown when they opened For the Record.
One such venue, Saturn in Birmingham, is a music venue and bar by night and a café by day.
“We knew we wanted pool tables from the beginning, but we added gaming systems because we had the space. We got the idea from Saturn,” Hendon said. “They had video games set up, and it’s a just a really cool concept.”
He said their venue has also taken notes from their frequent visitors to make the atmosphere all it can be for guests and audiences.
“Yeah, it’s been difficult to figure out the type of environment people want to hang out in. We’ve been slowly curating that by getting feedback from the community and making changes as we need,” he said.
“Our sound engineer, Emmett Redding, has been a huge factor in keeping this place running smooth, too,” Johnson added.
Johnson said team members, like Emmera Watkins, who helped them curate a craft cocktail menu, Jerry Creech and Jordan Presley, the venue’s primary bartenders, Joshua Peterson, Ethan Chandler and Tyler McMurray, have each helped get the new business of the ground.
“We definitely wouldn’t be where we are without them,” he said.
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.