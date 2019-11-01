FLORENCE — Police charged a man with assault Thursday in connection with a Sunday stabbing that occurred at a Halloween party.
Police said 52-year-old Wallace Earl Beckwith is charged with second-degree assault in the incident, which occurred at a residence in the 2200 block of Shade Avenue.
Officers said the victim came to North Alabama Medical Center with a knife wound Sunday and hospital officials notified authorities.
The 43-year-old victim had "multiple lacerations from an edged weapon" that occurred during an altercation, police said. He is recovering from his injuries.
Beckwith remains in the Lauderdale County Detention Center today with bail set at $51,000, officials said.
