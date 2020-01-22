TUSCUMBIA — Authorities have captured a man who walked away from work-release in Tuscumbia.
Xavier Lamont Armstead, 26, was found in the Central community hiding under a trailer, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Lt. Brad Potts said.
Armstead was located early this afternoon and was arrested without incident, Potts said. He left work-release on Tuesday.
He is serving a 19-year sentence on a third-degree burglary charge, according to court records. The case involves burglaries at numerous locations, including homes in Lauderdale and Colbert counties.
