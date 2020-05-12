FLORENCE — A man was charged with disarming a law enforcement officer after he removed an officer's baton and tried to strike him with it during an attempted arrest, authorities said.
Dalton B. Coyer, 30, was arrested early Sunday morning after police responded to a domestic violence call, police Capt. Brad Holmes said.
Disarming a law enforcement officer is a felony charge, police said.
The incident started outside of a South Franklin Street residence, Holmes said.
"Officers responded to a domestic call and attempted to take Mr. Coyer into custody," he said. "He struck one of the police officers in the face and began a physical altercation.
"During the altercation, he was able to remove an extendable baton from the officer's duty gear. He attempted to strike the officer and the officer blocked the strike and regained the baton."
Holmes said additional officers arrived and assisted in taking Coyer into custody.
In addition to two counts of third-degree domestic violence, Coyer also is charged with reckless endangerment, coercion through harassment/intimidation, and resisting arrest, police said.
Holmes said Coyer also is charged with obstructing governmental operations.
Coyer was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center, where he remained Monday, detention center officials said. No bail has been set.
