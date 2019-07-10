FLORENCE — A Montgomery man is charged with domestic violence strangulation and domestic violence harassment, according to Florence police.
Dylan Skip Martin, 25, was arrested today and taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center, with a $6,000 bond set, police said.
Martin and his girlfriend were involved in an argument that turned physical, police said. Officers arrived at the scene but he had left. He later returned and his girlfriend called police, who found him inside his vehicle and arrested him.
