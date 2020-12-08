FLORENCE — A call to Florence police regarding a suspicious person ultimately led to the arrest of a man police say provided the teenager with hallucinogenic mushrooms.
Man charged with giving teen mushrooms
- By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer
