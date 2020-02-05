MONTGOMERY — A man convicted of possession of child pornography in a Muscle Shoals case was denied parole today, authorities said.
Boris Rendall Anderson, 48, had his request for parole denied following a hearing today before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, according to authorities.
Anderson was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty in 2013 to one count of possession of obscene material containing visual reproductions of persons under 17 years of age, according to court records. He had been charged with 10 counts of the offense before agreeing to the plea.
