FLORENCE — A man died Monday in a house fire at his residence off Florence Boulevard.
Authorities did not release the victim's name, but a family member identified him as Ronnie Smith.
Officials with the Alabama Fire Marshal's Office arrived Monday to investigate the cause of the morning blaze.
The family member, who is a nephew of Smith's, said Smith had diabetes, and his health had been declining recently.
He said Smith's siblings stopped by daily to bring him food and check in on him.
Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Tucker said the man was the sole fatality.
"He was in the front part of the house," Tucker said. "Most of the fire was in the front part of the house."
His body was taken to the Alabama Forensics Office in Huntsville for an autopsy, the coroner said.
Tucker said he is awaiting the autopsy before confirming the man's identity, as well as cause of death.
The residence is behind a business office at 3320 Florence Blvd., just east of the Huntsville Road intersection. A gravel path leads from Florence Boulevard to the front of the house, which is among several homes in that area.
The green paneled house sustained heavy damage but remained standing.
Volunteer fire departments from Killen, Underwood, Mid-Lauderdale and Greenhill, as well as Florence Fire Rescue, worked together to extinguish the blaze. They remained afterward to put out any hot spots.
The fire was reported at 8:14 a.m., said George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency.
