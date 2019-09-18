Man dies in morning shooting

Law enforcement officials remain at the scene of a shooting this morning that claimed the life of one person.
The victim has not been identified, and officials are still clearing the scene and taking evidence. A woman at the scene is in custody.
The call was received around 8:30 a.m. that a person had been shot at a residence located down a dirt road off Lauderdale 130, which is off U.S. 43 toward the Alabama-Tennessee state line.
A person at the scene said the shooting could be result of a domestic incident.
The man's body was found inside a home located on the dirt road.
More details will be reported as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.