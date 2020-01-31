FLORENCE — A man was arrested Thursday night on numerous drug charges after a short pursuit, authorities said.
Cedric Taylor, 32, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, carrying a pistol without a permit and attempting to elude, Florence police Sgt. Robbie Howard said.
He remains in the Lauderdale County Detention Center, with bail set at $3,000 for these charges but also has bail revoked due to a previous charge of failure to appear, according to a detention center spokeswoman.
Howard said a police patrol officer stopped a vehicle driven by Taylor for a traffic violation at 11:10 p.m. Thursday at the Hermitage Drive-Royal Avenue intersection.
"The vehicle failed to stop, leading the officer on a brief pursuit until becoming stuck in a grassy embankment on Reeder Street," Howard said.
Police arrested Taylor at that point and recovered methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun from the vehicle, he said.
