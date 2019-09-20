FLORENCE — A Killen man will serve 20 years in prison on a charge of first-degree sodomy of a child under 12 years old, authorities said.
Bruce Lee McClain, 33, 120 Belview Drive, Killen, agreed to the plea agreement Wednesday in Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Will Powell's courtroom, Lauderdale District Attorney Chris Connolly said.
"It was an agreed sentenced after we consulted with the victims and their family," Connolly said.
He said the agreement calls for this to be a "day-for-day" sentence, meaning he must serve all 20 years and won't be eligible for parole.
"He'll have to serve every day of it," Connolly said.
McClain had been indicted on 11 counts that included sodomy and sexual abuse, according to courthouse records.
Those included two counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes, four counts of first-degree sodomy, and five counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12, the records state.
Reports indicated McClain was accused of sexually molesting an 11-year-old girl. Officials said he is a family acquaintance.
McClain was arrested Sept. 25, 2018, by investigators with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and One Place of the Shoals, the area's family justice center.
He was indicted during the February 2018 session of the Lauderdale County grand jury.
Authorities said McClain was caught in the act with the child, and law enforcement was notified.
According to deputies, the investigation revealed McClain was enticing the child into sexual situations that took place where the child was living. Authorities said the investigation indicated the molestation had been going on since the girl was 9.
