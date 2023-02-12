FLORENCE — A man who posed as a former prisoner of war has pleaded guilty to stolen valor and is expected to serve a year in the Lauderdale County work-release program, authorities said.
William Travis Tucker, 45, will be sentenced April 10 in Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Will Powell's courtroom, according to court records.
He pleaded guilty this month to first-degree theft, which is the theft of valor charge, Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said.
"He had charges of stolen valor for misrepresenting himself as a former POW to get specialized license plates at the revenue commissioner's office," Connolly said.
That was part of an indictment that also accused Tucker of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, which was a prisoner of war military document, and fourth-degree theft of property, according to court records.
The indictment also included two charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. That involved anabolic steroids and testosterone, according to records.
Connolly said those cases are dismissed as part of the agreement, although it also calls for him to pay $9,633.42 to a victim in connection with a separate theft charge.
His plea agreement calls for a 46-month split sentence with 12 months to serve.
Court records from this year list Tucker as having a Gulf Shores address, while previous records have listed him as living in Florence and Cherokee.
In 2020, Tucker was indicted and charged with theft of valor when he allegedly used falsified documents to attempt to obtain the POW license plate in Colbert County.
In that case, Tucker entered a plea bargain, which dropped the charge of theft of valor, and was ordered to pay $400 in restitution to Colbert County, according to court documents.
He also was indicted by a Colbert County grand jury for taking more than $3,000 from the Wounded Warrior Project and Mission 22.
Tucker organized a Jeep ride intending to raise money for the charities only to pocket the money, according to Sheffield Police.
He pleaded guilty to first-degree theft of property. He was ordered to pay $1,500 to the Wounded Warrior Project and $1,500 to Mission 22. His 46-month sentence was suspended, and he was credited for time served.
