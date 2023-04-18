FLORENCE — A man accused of sexual abuse of a child and child pornography charges will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday, authorities said.
Dustin N. Sprayberry, 26, 6385 Lauderdale County Road 85, pleaded to sexual abuse of a child under 12, and possession of obscene material of a child under 17, Lauderdale County Assistant District Attorney Coty Hand said.
Sprayberry will serve 15 years on the sexual abuse count, Hand said. He said he will have to serve the full sentence.
"Because it's a sex offense involving a child, he has to serve every day," Hand said. "He is not eligible for incentive time, parole or anything like that."
Sprayberry will serve a concurrent sentence of 10 years on the possession count, Hand said.
He was indicted in February 2020 on three counts, including production of obscene matter of a child under 17, sexual abuse of a child under 12, and possession of obscene matter of a child under 17, according to court records.
Sprayberry was scheduled to be tried this week. Jury selection had been scheduled to start Monday.
His formal sentencing will be April 28.
The victim told her mother that Sprayberry offered to buy her a Rubik’s Cube if she kept the incident a secret, according to court records.
The mother told sheriff’s investigators that her daughter gave her money to buy the toy for her.
Court documents indicate that the investigator did a forensic analysis of Sprayberry’s cell phone, and a video of child pornography was discovered.
Hand said Sprayberry is an acquaintance of the family. He said the district attorney's office consulted with the family before agreeing to the plea.
"After discussing it with the victim's mother we were agreeable to doing this," he said.
