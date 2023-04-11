FLORENCE — William Travis Tucker stood in silence Monday and listened as two high-ranking military veterans shared their thoughts on his admission that he is guilty of stolen valor.
"I am personally offended that anyone would do this, and I think I probably speak for everyone who has served in the military," U.S. Navy Master Chief David Ellis said.
"It's a slap in the face for all servicemen who were actually prisoners of war," U.S. Army Maj. Todd Wilson said. "It's a slap in the face for all servicemen who served their country."
The men were responding to Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Will Powell's question to them. Powell had asked about their thoughts on the crime.
The judge then sentenced Tucker, 45, to 12 months in the Lauderdale County Work Release Center. During that time, half of Tucker's income will go toward court costs and restitution to the victims of his crimes.
That includes $411.86 to the Lauderdale County License Commission's Office, which is the amount he saved by obtaining a prisoner of war license tag after he falsified a document claiming he was a former POW.
The sentence goes along with a plea agreement he and the Lauderdale County District Attorney's Office reached in February. It calls for a 46-month split sentence with 12 months in work release.
After Tucker completes his work-release sentence, he will pay $100 monthly until his restitution payments are completed.
That includes $14,343.36 for misappropriating a relative's student loan and $9,633.42 for another case.
Tucker pleaded guilty to first-degree theft, which is the theft of valor charge. That was part of an indictment that also accused Tucker of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, which was a prisoner of war military document, and fourth-degree theft of property, according to court records.
During his sentencing hearing, Tucker admitted forging Maj. Gen. Patrick E. Matlock's name on a document claiming he was a prisoner of war. He used the document to obtain the POW tag.
Powell asked Tucker, who is a military veteran, why he would lie about his service.
"It was a lack of accomplishment that I desired," he replied. "I'm ashamed of the relationships I've lost because of this lie."
Tucker also was indicted by a Colbert County grand jury for taking more than $3,000 from the Wounded Warrior Project and Mission 22.
Tucker organized a Jeep ride intending to raise money for the charities only to pocket the money, according to Sheffield Police.
He pleaded guilty to first-degree theft of property. He was ordered to pay $1,500 to the Wounded Warrior Project and $1,500 to Mission 22. His 46-month sentence was suspended, and he was credited for time served.
