FLORENCE — Florence police are conducting a death investigation from an overnight incident at Carver Court, authorities said.
The dead man is identified as Reginald Jackie Watkins II, 45, of Florence, according to a Florence Police news release.
According to the release, officers received a call shortly before midnight on a shots fired report in the Cypress Pointe area of west Florence. After arriving, they discovered Watkins' body.
While investigating, police learned another man with gunshot wounds was treated and released from a local hospital.
"It is believed that both men sustained gunshot wounds from the same incident," the release states.
The victim's body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
Police are asking that anyone with information call them at 256-768-2728 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword "FPDTIP" and your message.
