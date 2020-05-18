FLORENCE — Police said a man who drove his vehicle into the Tennessee River at McFarland Park on Sunday was not injured.
The incident happened at 1 p.m. when a Florence police officer saw someone driving recklessly and tried to stop the car, police Capt. Brad Holmes said.
The driver drove the vehicle to the beach area of the park and into the river, Holmes said.
The man was able to free himself from the vehicle, and the department's dive team, along with Florence Fire Rescue, approached him in a boat and were able to get him into it, Holmes said.
The man was not arrested but was taken to North Alabama Medical Center, Holmes said. His name was not released.
The car was partially submerged but dive team members and firefighters were able to retrieve it from the river, Holmes said.
