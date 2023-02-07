MONTGOMERY — A man serving four life sentences on convictions including the murder of an infant and stabbing of two adults in 1985 is up for parole this week, authorities said.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will consider parole Wednesday for Otto Gardner Jr., parole officials said.
Gardner was convicted of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of first-degree burglary, according to court records.
He was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences. He has served 37 years, 2 months and 2 days, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
He is in the Hamilton Aged and Infirmed correctional facility, according to the department.
According to court records, Gardner murdered Yanorse Jackson, an infant, by stabbing him, and also stabbed the infant's mother, Mary Jackson, and Jerry McCord.
Gardner used a steak knife in the attacks, according to records.
Authorities said he entered the house of Jackson, who was his ex-girlfriend, through the attic and then dropped down from the ceiling tile, stabbed the infant to death and stabbbing Jackson and McCord.
Part of the court records includes a description of the murder, which said the infant was 18 months old and Gardner stabbed him in both sides of the chest and in the abdomen.
Gardner was 29 years old at the time, according to records.
He was indicted on charges of capital murder and murder in the infant's death, as well as two counts of attempted murder and first-degree burglary.
Gardner pleaded guilty to the murder, attempted murder and burglary charges. If he had been guilty of capital murder, he would have faced a sentence of either the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.
