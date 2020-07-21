MONTGOMERY — A man serving time on a manslaughter conviction is among three inmates in local cases who are up for parole this week, authorities said.
Lewis Simpson has served 9 years, 10 months of a 20-year sentence in the June 22, 2009, shooting death of Terry Jermaine Garrett, according to court records.
Simpson had been indicted for murder in the case before pleading to manslaughter in 2011 in an agreement that included the 20-year sentence, according to records.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will consider his parole Wednesday, said Terry Abbott, communications director for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Simpson is in the Fountain Correctional Facility, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Today, the board considers parole for Juano Bernard Cobb, Abbott said.
Cobb is serving four years on convictions in Colbert County of first-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance, according to corrections records.
He has served nearly a full year of the sentence, according to the department. Cobb is in Kilby Correctional Facility.
On Wednesday, the board also will consider parole for John David McCracken, Abbott said.
McCracken has served just over a year of a five-year sentence on a conviction for distributing a controlled substance in Colbert County, second-degree promoting prison contraband in Marion County, and third-degree theft of property in Winston County, according to corrections officials.
He also had a 2015 conviction of possession of a controlled substance in Marion County.
He is in Ventress Correctional Facility, according to the department.
