Tyrus Mansell said he couldn't be more pleased with the outcome of his first run in politics, defeating two-term incumbent David Black for the District 2 seat on the Colbert County Commission.
Mansell took 57% of the vote (1,173 votes) to Black's 43% (868 votes).
Results from Tuesday's primary are unofficial and do not include provisional ballots. Those will be counted today.
Mansell, a resident of Muscle Shoals who works in pharmaceutical sales, will take office in November.
"We set out for what we wanted to do and moved towards a goal of seeing everyone at least once on the campaign trail," he said. "New is good sometimes and a new view is helpful. I think the people wanted change. Our support just grew as we went."
Between now and November, Mansell said he'll spend the time doing his research.
"This will be the perfect time for me to research the issues on now," he said. "To know every viewpoint is important, and we certainly need to have continuity between all the commissioners. I believe Colbert County is (poised) for growth and we'll need that growth through industry. We haven't done a lot with these issues, and we need some common ground."
Black said that while disappointed in the outcome, he can take solace in the fact that he ran an issue-based campaign.
In the District 5 seat for Colbert County Board of Education, one-term incumbent Ricky Saint took the victory with 76% of the vote, defeating challenger Jace Kimbrough 1,279 votes to 397.
Saint said the board has many issues that will require attention, and he's appreciative of the opportunity to provide that continuity in addressing them.
"The implementation of the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program will have a major impact on our third-graders," Saint said. "We need continued growth of our career technical programs as well. Above all, we need to value and support our students, employers and parents."
Both Saint and Kimbrough awaited results Tuesday night at the Colbert County Courthouse. When the outcome became apparent, the two shook hands and Saint thanked Kimbrough for running a clean campaign.
Kimbrough, a resident of Colbert Heights, said that despite being defeated, good came from the race.
"It got people out to the polls and was a good experience for me. I certainly don't regret it."
