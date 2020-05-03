Many Shoals food pantries are seeing an increased need for their services because of layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are functioning at 500% higher than normal," said Penny Freeman, director of Meal Barrel food pantry in Sheffield. She said in the past three weeks the pantry has served 6,000 families.
The Shoals Dream Center has also had an increase.
"We're (servicing) right now, year to date, almost 4,000 families, and have given out about 350,000 pounds of food," said Dave Davis, who is the volunteer coordinator and human resources director. "Last year at this time we served about 1,500 families and gave out about half as much food."
He said the increase is because so many people are out of work.
"They just need help," Davis said. "We seeing a lot of families. Last week 35 families came in for the first time."
The Salvation Army also has seen an increase, although Capt. Benjamin Deuel was unable to provide numbers. He said they were giving food out by appointment only so they can maintain the social distancing requirement.
Ekklesia Missionary Baptist Church, which gives out free hot meals to the community Monday through Friday on a first-come, first-served basis, said in the past month they have increased the number of plates they prepare nightly from 250 to 400.
On April 24, they did a special fish fry and gave out over 1,400 plates. They are planning a community barbecue May 8, partnering with Dick Howell Bar-B-Q to provide 1,500 plates, according to Kobee Fitzgerald, lead pastor of the church.
The church also gives out food boxes, offering about 50 boxes a week.
Woodmont Baptist Church in Florence has seen a slight increase at their pantry. Becky Daugherty, personal ministries director, said the church is currently serving 10 to 12 families, which is up from the seven they normally serve.
Fishes and Loaves in Rogersville has been helping families in feeding their children who are home from school.
"We are a small community and haven't been asked to provide food for many families at all," volunteer Jane Alexander said.
Most of the pantries have seen increased donations to meet the need, though Deuel said the Salvation Army's shelves are running a little low.
"We believe God will provide for whatever the need is," Daugherty said. "Whether it's through our church members or other people donating, we believe he will provide for us."
She said church members normally donate to the pantry, but they have "gone above and beyond" their normal giving, for which she is thankful.
And all are prepared to help as long as there is need.
"People have said we are a godsend, otherwise we wouldn't be eating," Fitzgerald said. "That's motivation enough for us to continue."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.