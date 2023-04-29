FLORENCE — Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha service sorority of the Shoals gathered Friday morning at Deibert Park to mark Arbor Day with a contribution for all to enjoy.
The group's service project focused on Arbor Day with the planting of a Red Maple tree that forestry officials say will likely produce orangish-hued leaves by this fall.
"Planting a tree will be an annual event for us the next four years," Chapter President Lashonda Davidson said. "This means a lot to our members because it's making a positive impact on the environment, which is one of our initiatives."
The newly planted tree will also have a marker listing the sorority as the donor.
"Our service projects like this provide a great opportunity for fellowship but many of us also walk at this park, so it is quite significant for us to have this tree here," said sorority member Latasha Howell.
The group was assisted during the tree planting ceremony with the Florence Urban Forestry department.
With a crew standing by to assist in the planting, department members said it's encouraging to see such groups care about improving the environment.
Howell said the forestry department went above and beyond to assist in the tree planting project.
"Any time there's a need we're here to help but it's always nice to see the kind of enthusiasm this group has," said forestry department employee Craig Thompson.
Members of the sorority passed around shovels, each adding dirt to the newly planted trees, then covering the area with mulch.
"It's a contribution to the whole Shoals area and will be a source of pride for our membership for years to come," sorority member Gale Satchel added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.