FLORENCE — Members of local chapters of predominately Black fraternities and sororities will walk together as one today at the Divine 9 Solidarity March.
The march starts at 5 p.m. at the W.C. Handy Recreation Center, organizers said.
It will travel from Nance Street to West Irvine Avenue, turn right on Patterson Street, right onto Beale Street and end at Lewis Field.
That is followed at 5:30 p.m. by a rally and voting registration drive at Lewis Field, organizers said.
Greek organizations involved include Omega Psi Phi, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta, Phi Beta Sigma, Kappa Alpha Psi and Alpha Phi Alpha.
