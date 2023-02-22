FLORENCE — Plenty of king cake, cream-filled doughnuts, beads and green, gold and purple attire filled Lafayette Hall on Tuesday as the University of North Alabama held a double celebration of Mardi Gras and Karneval.
The king cake was a nod to the French tradition of Mardi Gras, while the German-style pastries represented a popular Karneval treat.
A good crowd of students, faculty and staff flowed in and out of Lafayette during the event, as German and French music added to the environment.
“Events such as our Mardi Gras/Karneval celebration serve as a live visual aid about culture in the countries whose languages our students are learning,” said Rebecca Linam, one of the celebration organizers as well as a faculty member in the Department of Foreign Languages. "Although Karneval and Mardi Gras started out as Catholic celebrations before the start of Lent, most everyone joins in the celebration nowadays.”
Student Ethan Sowash got into the spirit by wearing a jester's outfit. Sowash, an English literature and German major, said German cities have official princes, princesses and jesters for their Karneval celebrations.
"So, I decided I'd be the jester," he said. "You'd think the Mardi Gras and Karneval celebrations would be different but they're very similar."
Sowash even wore the attire to class, garnering looks of surprise from students and prompting classmate and friend James Weigmann to tell him the outfit resembled "stuff from a kid's nightmare."
"He's terrifying, but it's entertaining," Weigmann said.
He said he is glad UNA hosts the combined festival.
"It's really cool," Weigmann said. "I like the nice food and good people you get to talk to here."
Linam said Mardi Gras and Karneval don't get the type of recognition in northwest Alabama that they do in other parts of the state, nation and world.
“But doing so on campus reiterates that, although the event is celebrated differently, the reasons behind it are very much like our own," she said. "Every culture enjoys getting together to celebrate its own heritage. In short, students can get a taste of this European tradition here at UNA and compare it to their own cultural traditions. It’s much better than reading a dry paragraph about it in a textbook.”
She said the Department of Foreign Languages, German and French clubs and the Delores and Weldon Cole Honors College combined to host the event.
"It's good way to have some events at UNA and provide a break from the winter blues," Linam said.
