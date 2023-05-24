FLORENCE — This weekend will be the first time for many boaters to take to the waters this year, and Alabama marine police want to make sure everyone is prepared before heading to the docks.
"This is the first major holiday, and some people may not have checked their safety equipment or may not remember how to operate a boat safely," said Chad Dyer, an officer with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Marine Patrol Division.
Dyer said the three-day Memorial Day weekend is the first busy weekend on the waterways, and marine police patrols will be out in abundance.
"We're going to have as many boats out as we can have in the water," Dyer said. "Anytime you have a holiday weekend, a lot of individuals are on the waterways and we want to make sure everybody is operating their boats safely so they can have an enjoyable day on the water and come home safely."
In addition, Dyer and other officers are engaged in an awareness campaign to educate boaters about the rules and safety tips.
One of those involves alcohol consumption.
"Make sure to have a designated driver if you plan to drink," Dyer said. "We don't want somebody not paying attention or being in a position that could cause some injuries."
He said it is important to be aware of other boats, especially during busy holiday weekends.
Part of that involves being aware of the wake your boat leaves. In addition to potentially toppling other boats, or knocking people out of the boats, wakes are dangerous for swimmers and those on skis or personal watercraft.
In addition, make sure ahead of time there are enough life jackets for everyone on board, everyone knows where they are, and they are readily accessible, Dyer said.
Boating equipment is important, and that includes a fire extinguisher, he said, pointing out the importance of checking ahead of time to make certain it works and knowing where it is on the boat. That can make a difference between a small and large fire.
"You can put a small fire out on a boat quickly," Dyer said.
Another essential piece of equipment is an emergency cutoff lanyard, often referred to as a kill switch. That is attached to the driver and ignition, so the boat automatically stops operating if the driver goes overboard.
Dyer pointed out that not only is this safe for the occupants on the boat, but also prevents a wayward boat from continuing along and possibly heading into the path of another vessel.
In addition, make sure all lights on the boat are operational. Dyer said nighttime on the water is not the time to do that. Instead, do it ahead of time.
Another tip is to have a means of communication available. That could be a radio or cellphone.
